LHT (LHT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, LHT has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1,209.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LHT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

