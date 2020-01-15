LHT Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. LHT has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1,199.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

