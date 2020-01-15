Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $10,776,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 51.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

