Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,711. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

