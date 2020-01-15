Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.