Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the typical volume of 336 call options.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

