Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Stake Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Latin America worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 544,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $9,907,405.44. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

LILA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 1,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

