Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($4.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 million and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). Also, insider Nick Basing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £13,550 ($17,824.26). Insiders sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,959,000 over the last 90 days.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.