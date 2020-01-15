Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00023692 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00658660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008937 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

