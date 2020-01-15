Lightpaycoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Lightpaycoin has a market capitalization of $9,172.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

