LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $273,172.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

