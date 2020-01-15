Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 73,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

