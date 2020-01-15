Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,400,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.44. 1,074,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,612. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $156.21 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

