Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.68. Linde has a one year low of $156.21 and a one year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

