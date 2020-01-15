Linde Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

Shares of LIN opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a one year low of $156.21 and a one year high of $214.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $198.68.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 158,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 99,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 397,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,121 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.