LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $414,093.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.15 or 0.06008907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

