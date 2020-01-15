LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $334,874.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,966,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,871,865 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

