Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $78.67 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007491 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. Lisk has a market cap of $78.67 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,591,022 coins and its circulating supply is 121,469,639 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bittrex, Gate.io, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEgg, COSS, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, ChaoEX, Binance, Coindeal, Coinbe, Poloniex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

