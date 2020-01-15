LiteBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2,534.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $2,534.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

