Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.69 million and $114,727.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.02593856 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 659,174,582 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox, Braziliex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

