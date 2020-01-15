Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $56.49 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.49 or 0.00648889 BTC on exchanges including Bitso, TDAX, Livecoin and Bitstamp. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $4.69 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,867,294 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Stellarport, OKCoin International, QuadrigaCX, SouthXchange, IDCM, WazirX, WEX, CoinsBank, MBAex, Exmo, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, CoinEx, Upbit, Korbit, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, DragonEX, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Graviex, Mercatox, QBTC, Liqui, Bits Blockchain, Huobi, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, BTC Markets, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Binance, YoBit, Coinone, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, RightBTC, Ovis, Bitso, TDAX, Koineks, Bittrex, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitinka, BiteBTC, Bithesap, Coindeal, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, Cryptohub, ChaoEX, Kuna, COSS, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, Bit-Z, DOBI trade, Bithumb, Koinim, Exrates, C-Patex, OKEx, Negocie Coins, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BtcTurk, Covesting, Fatbtc, Livecoin, OTCBTC, BitFlip, CPDAX, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, GOPAX, EXX, BigONE, LBank, Trade Satoshi, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Koinex, Bitmaszyna, Zebpay, BTCC, Liquid, Tripe Dice Exchange, C2CX, Iquant, xBTCe, Bitbank, Bitlish, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, B2BX, BL3P, BitcoinTrade, Coinbase Pro, DigiFinex, Instant Bitex, DSX, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, LocalTrade, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, LakeBTC, Lykke Exchange, Nanex, Bitfinex, HBUS, Bitstamp, Cryptomate, Mercado Bitcoin, OKCoin.cn, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Coinut and Buda. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.