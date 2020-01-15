LiteDoge Trading 250.7% Higher This Week (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $130,159.00 and $12.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 250.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

