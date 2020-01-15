Lition Hits Market Capitalization of $528,099.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $528,099.00 and $122,867.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.01884384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.03832673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00779001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00620889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.