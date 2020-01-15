Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOB opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

