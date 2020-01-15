Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 75 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.98.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

