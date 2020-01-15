LocalCoinSwap Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $464,649.00 and approximately $6,023.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00310645 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002297 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

