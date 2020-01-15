Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT stock opened at $416.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $270.63 and a 52 week high of $420.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $652,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

