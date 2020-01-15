LockTrip Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,499.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $17,499.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006398 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

