Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,486.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Loki has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $26,486.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Loki has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,641.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.01857448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03672900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00644162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00735312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00086291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00588859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,269,943 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

