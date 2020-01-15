Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,233. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

