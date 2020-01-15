Loop Industries (LOOP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP):

1/13/2020 – Loop Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

1/9/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

12/26/2019 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 52,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.47. Loop Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 769,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

