Loopring Hits One Day Volume of $1.34 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,595,904 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, IDAX, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, YoBit, Bithumb, Tokenomy, IDEX, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

