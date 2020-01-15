Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 526,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,478. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

