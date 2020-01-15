Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,660 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

