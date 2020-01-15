Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,063 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 5.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 131,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

