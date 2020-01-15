Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,770,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,222 shares in the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,434,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,883,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

