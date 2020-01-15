Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

GDX opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

