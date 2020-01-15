Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,797 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up 1.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $39,026,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at $32,522,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.