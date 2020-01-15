Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

