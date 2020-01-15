LRM Coin (LRM) Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. LRM Coin has a total market cap of $316.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

