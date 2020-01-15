LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 124.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LTC Properties by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

