Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 147,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

