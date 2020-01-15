Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $138.51 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.