Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 984,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter worth about $10,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Luminex by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 74,346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 1,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

