Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $15,000.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

