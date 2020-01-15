LUNA Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and Bitrue. LUNA has a total market cap of $57.75 million and $4.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, GOPAX, KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

