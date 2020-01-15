Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

