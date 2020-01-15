LUXCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $13,045.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3,297% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

