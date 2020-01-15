LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

