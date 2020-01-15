LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 1,395 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.12 and a 200 day moving average of $294.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $245.90 and a 1 year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

